James M. Binion

Mr. Binion, age 85 of Lebanon, passed away June 29, 2018.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dolores Dedman Binion; daughters, Beverly (Jim) Peterson, Jamie Bradshaw, Christy (Rick) Bettini; grandchildren, Joshua (Agnese) Malcolm, Lora (Trey) Guess, Tara (Joseph) Williams, Jason (Beth) Bradshaw, Brittany Bettini, Jordan Bettini; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Malcolm, Kyra Guess, Koen Guess, Easton Williams, Cole Williams, Elliana Bettini; one on the way, Lee Michael Bradshaw; and sisters, Beatrice Swann and Deloras Ann Davis.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Wilson and Kate Alice Mofield Binion; son-in-law, Michael Bradshaw; brothers, Thomas Binion, John Binion, Linder Binion; and sister, Eudine Hamblen.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.