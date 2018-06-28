Frank W. Tellis

He served in the AirCorps Basic 521 and was awarded the Victory Medal in Asiatic Pacific, Theater Ribbon, Battle Star 3 for overseas service and Bar Conduct Medal. In addition to all those, he also served in World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Tellis and Mattie Neuble Tellis.

Survivors include devoted wife, Shirley; daughter, Brenda Hampton; five grandchildren, devoted extended family and caregivers, Danny and Nancy Gibbs, Sherry Hurd; a host of extended family members, cousins and friends; and special friends, William, Rochelle and Jamil Price, Langston Steel, Preston Stewart and Mr. and Mrs. Glover Reynolds.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

