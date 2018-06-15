Cecil Jerry ‘Woody’ Wood

Mr. Wood, age 78, of Lebanon, died Thursday afternoon, June 14, 2018 at the Pavilion in Lebanon.

Born Oct. 25, 1939 in Byron, Georgia, he was the son of the late John Hubert Wood and Martha Elizabeth Hall Wood and was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynda Charlene Wood; and a brother John Hubert Wood Jr.

Woody was a member of Round Lick Baptist Church, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy and a retired diesel mechanic for LoJac.

He is survived by his wife, Novella Roberts Wood; daughters, Virginia Wood, of Hartsville, Felicia Wood, Lindsey Wood, both of Lebanon; son, Daniel Wood, and his wife, Sandra, of Greensboro, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Scribner, of Milledgeville, Georgia, Linda (David) Little, of Danville, Georgia; brothers, Reggie (Dorothy) Wood, of Munster, Illinois, Harold (Alice) Wood, of Powder Springs, Georgia, Roy (Tracie) Wood, of Easterly, South Carolina, Ricky Wood, of Milledgeville, Georgia; nieces and nephews; and a beloved pet, Daisy.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

