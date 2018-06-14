Robert ‘Bobby’ Earl Bush

Mr. Bush, age 74, of Greenwood, Indiana and formerly of Lebanon, was born Sept. 26, 1943 and died June 12, 2018.

He was the son of the late Earl Bush and Evelyn Chaffin Bush.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Bush; mother, Evelyn Chaffin Bush; brothers, Gary (Patricia) Bush; stepson, Danny (Tracy) Sullivan; stepdaughter, Tanya (Marc) Dilulio; step-grandchildren, Ryan Sullivan, Lauryl Sullivan, Domenic Dilulio, Vinny, Dilulio; and two nieces, one nephew and extended family.

