Cathlene Freeman

Mrs. Freeman, age 68, passed away June 13, 2018 at her residence.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters, Betty Ann Clemmons, Sharon Rowshell Freeman; grandchildren, Carlis Searcy, Jeneka Searcy, Maurice Freeman, Christopher Clemmons, Deon Clemmons, Kemecca Freeman, San Antonio Freeman, Qarius Wade, LorNazah Freeman, Christian Freeman, Steven Searcy; one very devoted granddaughter, Ashley Freeman; devoted nephew, Paul Searcy; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew, friends; devoted friends, Verta Thompson, Mary Alice Waters; and cousin, Billie Ann Hancock.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

