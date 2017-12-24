Larry Dale Bauersachs

Mr. Bauersachs, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 23, 2017.

Born in West Frankfort, Illinois, he was the son of the late Rudolph John Bauersachs and Alice Laberta Armstrong Bauersachs. He was saved at the age of 7 and united with the Cutler Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church, of Steeleville, Illinois. He taught Sunday school and was very active in the church. He was a longtime Cub Scout leader. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a medic. Mr. Bauersachs worked as a diesel mechanic most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Bauersachs; and brother, Dean Bauersachs.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Hubler Bauersachs; two children, Michael Dale (Lisa) Bauersachs, Susan (Tracey) Hankins; daughter-in-law, Connie Bauersachs; three grandchildren, Matthew Dale Bauersachs, Justin Bauersachs, MacKenzie Bauersachs; two sisters, Linda Coleman, Melba Clendenin; sister-in-law, Verna Lee Mayer; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Matthew and Justin Bauersachs, Roger and Kevin Clendenin and Bryan and Ronnie Coleman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cutler Cemetery Fund.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.