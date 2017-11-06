Leslyne Mason

Ms. Mason, age 94, passed away Nov. 2, 2017 at Quality Health Care. She was born May 27, 1923 to John Hazel and Rosiland Winifred Mason in New York City. She attended Julia Richmond High School in New York City, where she graduated with honors, later moving to Amityville, New York with her parents.

She was employed and retired from Pilgrim State Hospital in Brentwood, New York, where she was honored for her conscientious and dedicated service as employee of the year. She had many friends and was loved by all for her fun-loving personality.

Ms. Mason was a faithful member of St. Martins Church in New York City in her youth, where she loved singing in the choir. After moving to Long Island, New York, she joined Massapequa Tabernacle, where she attended faithfully.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Mason; and a dearly beloved sister, Leila Mason Caldwell.

She leaves to mourn her passing special nieces, Consuela Banks, Leila D. Caldwell, Leslyne (Harry) Watkins; nephew, Henry Washington; grand-nieces, Tonya Williams, Leila Johnson, Schnease Lytle; grand-nephews, David Howell, Marcus Watkins, Marc Watkins, Emmett Miller; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Sincere thanks goes to family members and friends who have supported our family during this time of bereavement.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.

