Shirley Mancuso, age 86, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

Mrs. Mancuso is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marvin Mancuso; daughters, Karon Domroese, Sharon Roush; son-in-law, Stephen; grandson, Michael; two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Daniel; sister, Alice Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospitalized Vets and/or Alzheimer’s Association.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.