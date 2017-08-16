Nellene Horton

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillard and Essie Woods; six brothers; four sisters; son, Charles Hunt; daughter, Brenda; and husband, Edgar E. Horton.

Survivors include one son, James (Elfreeta) Clay Bass; three stepsons; four stepdaughters, four granddaughters; Angie Trixie, Sheveeta and Jakovia; one grandson, Chris Hunt; daughter-in-law, Zula (Duke) Hunt; great-grandchildren, Raya, Crystal, Kaden, Nicole, Jasmine, Mikhail, Sophia; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Clyde Woods; one devoted niece, Paulette King; six nephews; numerous great-nieces and great nephews; and a special step-grandson.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.