James Ray Grisham

Mr. Grisham, age 70, of Lebanon, died Aug. 15, 2017 at Alive Hospice.

Born Oct. 30, 1946 in Davidson County, he was the son of the late James Chester Grisham and Rose Pearl Powell Grisham.

He was a 1966 graduate of Gordonsville High School, received his associate’s degree from Cumberland University and bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in Nashville. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Corrections and served as Middle Tennessee director of Pardons and Paroles.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra Gwaltney Grisham; two children, Travis (Mary) Grisham, Tara (Doug) Hulse; two grandchildren, Addalyn and Gunnar Hulse; three brothers, Chester (Cindy) Grisham, Gary (Vickie) Grisham, Stacey Grisham; sister, Sharon Petty; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.