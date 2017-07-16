Charles Louis Huddleston

Mr. Huddleston, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

He was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Wilson County on his 1897 family century farm, where he resided. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and graduated from Tennessee Tech. He was a mechanical engineer, having worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Corps of Engineers, where he retired in 1987 as chief of regulatory function. He was a very active member of Hendersonville First Baptist Church for 27 years and then First Baptist Church in Lebanon, where he had served both churches as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Twin States Iris Society, Master Gardener Association and the Carrol Community Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Robert and Susie Viola Young Huddleston; son, Troy Newton Huddleston; two sisters, Lois Casamer and Mary Lane; and three brothers, Roy, Tom and George Huddleston.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Minnie Fay Sadler Huddleston; three sons, Charles Louis (Lisa) Huddleston II, Barton West (Allyson) Huddleston, Jonathan Edward (Betsy) Huddleston; nine grandchildren, Charles Louis (Heather) Huddleston III, Sarah Dorothy (John) Essary, Nicholas Collins (Becky) Huddleston, William Scott Huddleston, Emily Ruth Huddleston, Katherine Ann Huddleston, Kristen West Huddleston, Ian Davis Huddleston, Burke Sadler Huddleston; and three sisters: Helen Pope, Claudine (Jack) Robinson and Brenda (David) Tarter.

Memorials may be made to the Don McElroy Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church in Lebanon.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.