Obituary: Danny E. Henderlight

Mr. Henderlight, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2017. He was a member and trustee of Marbledale Baptist Church of Knoxville and attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet upon moving to Lebanon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sue Fawver Henderlight; sons, Danny L. (Anna) Henderlight, David T. (Laura) Henderlight, Michael K. (Susanne) Henderlight; grandchildren, Chris, Andrew (Jessica), Daniel (Tara), Xander, Brody, Kailee, Tyson, Landon and Cole; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Heidi; sisters, Betty Smith and Anita Mays; brother, Jimmy Henderlight; special friend Lora Sands, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 800-822-6344, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.