logo

Obituary

Timond Eugene Broderick Chubb

Staff Reports • Jun 15, 2017 at 11:01 AM

Funeral services for Mr. Chubb, 25, will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. He will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddie (Robert) White, Eugene Chubb, Will Blakemore and Charles Webster. 

Survivors include his parents, Mavis Chubb and Timothy Chubb; siblings, Darreon (Ashley) Dilligard, Timothy Chubb Jr., Montez Carter; sister, Timnesha Chubb; two children, Kylen and Prince; two devoted uncles, Broderick (Trina) White, Kemond Jackson; aunts, Katrina (Brian) King; Christa Webster; and a host of great-aunts and great-uncles.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.