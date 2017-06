She was born May 10, 1939 to the late Ben and Ruth Hall.

She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Patricia) Hall; daughter, Joy Bowers; sons, Jerry Fulwider, of Florida, Ben (Mindy) Fulwider, of Florida, Jodie (Lindsay) Gibson, of British Columbia; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a few nieces and nephews.

The family requests donations be made to Hospice and the American Cancer Society.

Nashville Funeral and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.