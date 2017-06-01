Shirley Ann Baer

Ms. Baer, age 81, passed away May 31, 2017.

Ms. Baer was a woman of faith who enjoyed quilting, loved dogs, kids and making candy.

She is survived by her children, Gregory Howard Baer, Timothy Wayne Baer, Crystal Marie Baer; grandchildren, James (Courtney) Baer, Karen (Mike) Brinker, Miles Baer, Maison Baer, Chance Baer; great-grandchild, Logan Baer; and siblings, Joyce (Joe) Schwarzentraub, Jean (Bob) Oaks and Lorraine French.

She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Howard Baer; parents; and sister, Edna.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.