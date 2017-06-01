James P. 'Jim' McMillin

Mr. McMillin, of Tavares, Fla. passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the age of 75.

He was born in Nashville to Carl and Ruby McMillin. He was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam from 1966-67. He moved to Tavares from North Miami, Fla. in 1980. Shortly after, he went to work for Florida Natural in Umatilla, Fla. for 33 years, retiring in January 2014. Jim was a member and former deacon at New Hope Presbyterian Church, PCA in Eustis, Fla. He was also a member of the Epiphany Church Men’s Prayer Ministry.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carla Schafer.

Jim is remembered and will be dearly missed by his wife of 33 years, Linda; daughter, Maria Sanders, and her husband, Michael, of Tustin, Calif.; grandson, Peter E. Ishiguro, of Sunnyvale, Calif.; sister, Glenda Beadle, and her husband, Jimmy, of Lebanon, and their children, Jim’s niece and nephew, Sandy Bain and Randy Beadle; niece and nephew, Kay and Luis Marrero, of Weddington, N.C. and their children, his great-nieces, Melissa, Melinda and Jennifer; and his nieces and nephew, Carla’s children, Jody Schafer, Pennie Collins and Michael Schafer.