James E. Edwards

Mr. Edwards, age 79, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 at home.

Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Ruth.

He is survived by his son, Jay Edwards; daughter, Tracy Light; sons, Johnny and Jeff Edwards; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Edwards attended Victory Baptist Church, was retired from the FAA with 33 years of service and was an active member of Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge No. 642.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

