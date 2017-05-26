Paula Sellars Anderson

Ms. Anderson, age 59, of Cookeville and a native of Lebanon, died Friday, May 26, 2017 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

She had worked at Toshiba and was the office manager for A&M Service. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Sellars; sister, Pamela Sellars. She is survived by her two daughters, Lori (Jeff Worley) Hicks, Angel Lynn Hicks; mother, Lorene Moss Sellars Strasser; two grandchildren, Coleton Eric Goebel, Mya Lorynn Worley; two brothers, Jeff Sellars, Greg (Shannon) Sellars; nephews and niece, Christopher and Jonathon Sellars, Ashley Sellars; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kylan Davis, Braylon Osborne, Cameron, Kaylee Sellars; and several other great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Worley, Steven Worley, Kylan Davis, Timmy Gulley, Jonathon Sellars, Henry Odum and Steven Worley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.