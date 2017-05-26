Bluford ‘Blu’ Howard Partlow

Mr. Partlow, age 81, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 in the Pavilion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bluford and Edna Partlow; mother of his children, Cathleen Crook Partlow; and brothers, Claude Allen and James Edward Partlow.

Mr. Partlow is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Jean Partlow; children, Susan (Michael) Gregory, John (Jennifer) Partlow, Michael Daniel (Margaret) Fite, Jeffrey (Tracy) Fite, Jean (Brad) Everett; brother, Jerry (Judy) Partlow; grandchildren, Amy and Anna Rich, Jaime Gregory, Ryne and Mark Partlow, Matthew Fite, Rebecca and Lila Everett; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Julianna, and Sophia Gregory, Skylias and Serenity Rich, and Emri and Lahna Watkins.

Mr. Partlow was a National Guard veteran and retired from Lux Clock, where he worked in tool and dye. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed singing and was a faithful choir member for more than 50 years.

Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Edwards, John Bryant Claiborne, the Open Door Sunday School Class and the ROMEO Group.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to First United Methodist Church.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.