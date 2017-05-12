Virginia Rose ‘Ginger’ Tomlinson

Ginger Tomlinson, 81, of Palatka, Fla., passed from this life Wednesday, May 10, 2017, following an extended illness.

A native of Lebanon, she moved to Palatka in 1959 from Lebanon. A graduate of Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, Ginger was an educator and taught two years at Leeville Elementary School in Wilson County. Upon moving to Palatka, Ginger continued her career in education, teaching in the Putnam County School District for 39 years. She taught in elementary and middle school levels and also served as a guidance counselor at the middle school level. Ginger ended her career teaching in the gifted programs. For more than 20 years, Ginger coordinated and led area middle school students and chaperones on an educational tour to Washington, D.C. and its’ many historical sites.

Ginger was a devoted member of College Road Church of Christ, teaching Sunday School classes for many years as well as being a mentor in the Lads to Leaders-Leaderettes youth program.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Tomlinson and Ada Belcher Tomlinson; a brother, Bowman Tomlinson; and a sister, Mary King.

Ginger is survived by two brothers, Everett Tomlinson, and his wife, Lois, of Franklin, James Tomlinson, and his wife, Joyce, of Northville, Mich.; and 14 nieces and nephews.

Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer’s Treatment and Research Center, Ramsey Foundation, 640 Jackson St., St. Paul, MN 55101-9021.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Ginger’s Book of Memories page at johnsonoverturffunerals.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, Fla.