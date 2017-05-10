Alida Jenkins Ross

Mrs. Ross, 79, of Johnson City, died Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Lebanon.

Mrs. Ross was born in Columbia, S.C., where she grew up as a child, to the late Helen J. Rahn and Joseph Jenkins.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Harold Ross; and her aunt and uncle, E.H. and Lois Drakeford, who joined her mom in raising her after her father died when she was 3 years old.

Alida studied nursing at the University of South Carolina. he moved to Johnson City in 1973, where she devoted her life raising her three children and serving in her church. As a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, she welcomed strangers with open arms of comfort and a generous spirit of love. She helped start and lead the Martha Wexler Bible study group for more than 40 years, sang in the church choir and traveled on numerous mission trips, sharing the love of Christ to others.

A lifelong follower of Christ, Alida lived through the command, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength,” Deuteronomy 6:5. Growing up, her children regularly woke to her singing in the home. “This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” She was full of joy and a blessing to those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her three children, Harold Ross Jr., and his wife, Jennie, of Johnson City, Anthony Ross, and his wife, Amanda, of Redington Beach, Fla., Karen Bradshaw, and her husband, John, of Lebanon; and five grandchildren, Hallie Ross, Elsie Ross, John Bradshaw Jr., Ross Bradshaw and Lilly Bradshaw.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund or Youth Group Fund at 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.