Billie Doris Moser

Billie Moser, age 83, passed away May 3, 2017.

Mrs. Moser was a private-duty nurse and a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Debbie) Patterson; grandsons, Brad and Brian Patterson; great-grandchildren, Landon, Kylie, Mattie and Thomas Patterson; brothers, Tommy (Marilyn) Davis, Terry Davis, and Sammy (Brenda) Davis; special family and friends, including niece, Laverne Griffin; sister-in-law, Diane Davis, the Danny and Diane Carmack family; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Moser; mother, Emma Pauline Davis; father, William James Mitchell; sisters, Emma Dean Mitchell, Betty Jean Ferrell; brother, Paul Howell Davis; niece, Ann Ferrell; and brother-in-law, Billy Ferrell.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.