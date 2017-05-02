Betty Joyce Scarlett

Mrs. Scarlett, 77, a longtime resident of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 1, 2017.

Betty was one of three daughters born to the late Stella and Cordell Scarlett. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Gayle, and son, Terry Wayne Pearson.

Betty grew up in McEwen and moved to Nashville after graduating from McEwen High School. She was married to Billy Pearson for 28 years and raised three sons, Steve, Terry and Bobby. They grew up at Cedar Creek Boat Dock where Betty was known as a loving and storytelling host. Betty was also a real estate agent for Harold Sutton Realtors. She then met Aaron Watts, who she knew as a child, and they were married for 28 years. They enjoyed traveling together, and cruising on Old Hickory Lake. For many years, Betty was an Al-Anon family group leader, helping others struggling with addictions. Betty kept her sense of humor, and when asked how she was doing, she always said, “I was better, but I got over it,” and when someone asked “Have you lived here your whole life?” she would answer “No, it’s not over with.”

Betty is survived by her devoted husband, Aaron Cleo Watts, of Lebanon, and his sons, Michael and Kelly Watts. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Craven, of Nashville; grandchild, Ben Pearson, from her late son, Terry; son, Bobby Pearson, of Mt. Juliet; her grandchildren, Wade and Mary Jane Pearson; her son, Steve Pearson, and his wife, Mitzi, of Mt. Juliet; and their three daughters; Tracy (David) Mangrum; her great-grandchildren, David and Jasmine; grandchildren, Scarlett, C.J., Stephen, Lee, David, Rayelynn; Steve’s daughter, Amy (Jared) Duke, of Springfield, Ore.; and nieces, Ronda (Randy) Hailey and Donna (Jeff) Pack, of Mt. Juliet.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.