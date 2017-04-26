Floyd Dayton Reed Jr.

Mr. Reed, age 89, of Donelson, passed away April 22, 2017 at McKendree Village in Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Elizabeth Reed; parents, Floyd Dayton Reed Sr. and Elizabeth Bridgewater Reed; sister, Annelle Kleis; and brother, Jack Reed.

He is survived by his daughter, Betsy (Lindsey) Miller; son, Brackney Johnson (Patricia) Reed; grandchildren, Lindy Elizabeth Miller, Lee Reed (Jessica) Miller, Marjorie Reed (Henry) Porter, Catherine Anne Reed; great-grandchildren, Lillian Kate Miller, Anna Grace Miller, Amelia Claire Porter, Henry Laurens Porter Jr.; sister, Billie Marie Hix; and special friend, Meg Peto.

Mr. Reed was a member of First Baptist Church of Donelson and a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an insurance sales manager and retired from Nationwide Insurance Co.

In addition to floral tributes, contributions may also be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Donelson at 2526 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.