Obituary

Barbara Ann West

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 11:57 AM

The family of Ms. West will be receiving friends Friday, April 28, 2017 from 4 p.m. until the memorial service at 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Barbara West, age 72, passed away April 24, 2017. 

Ms. West is survived by her children, Debbie Hesson, Elizabeth (Eric) Cardwell, Christopher (Linda) Cardwell; grandchildren, Brandon (Jamie), Cayce, Michael, Amanda, Rachel, Landon; sister, Janice Dowell; great-grandchildren, Ariauna, Tyler, Austin, Kaitlyn, Ashlin, Bryson, Braden, Benjamin, Blake, Aralyn; and nephews, Danny and David. 

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Dickens; and son, Claude (Sandy) West.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.