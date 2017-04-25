Elsie Rhea Storie-Price

Pallbearers will be Price Cochran, Tommy Halbert, Joe Stasek, Timmy Fite, Gavin Halbert, Jerry Stubblefield, Terry Stone, Larry Dillon and Jim York. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Storie and Joe Mattingly.

Elsie Price, born Dec. 12, 1926, passed away April 25, 2017 at the age of 90.

Special thanks go to the staff and residents of Southern Manor, Gentiva Hospice, Frankie’s Restaurant and lifelong friends, Bobbie Williams, Monica Thompson and Leesha Richardson.

Memorial donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice at 1400 Donelson Pike, Suite B5, Nashville TN 37217 and/or Sherry’s Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088.

Mrs. Price is survived by her children, Larry Wilson (Sandy) Price, Teresa Price (Tommy) Halbert, Vicki Rose (Joe) Mattingly; grandchildren, Novenda Rose Fite, Timmy (Miranda) Fite, April Nicole (Joe) Stasek, Joshua Ryan Halbert; and great-grandchildren, Price Cochran, Marley Cochran, Lily Grace Cochran, William Stasek, Madison Fite, Tanner Fite, Gavin Halbert, Lexy Halbert, Paris Rose, Cori Rose, Kason Gaston and Bella Gaston. At the request of her oldest daughter, she and her family have requested to not be listed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wilson Price; twin daughters, Joan and Janet Price; parents, John Francis and Rosa Belle Loudermilk Storie Sr.; and brother, John Francis Storie.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.