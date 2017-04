Mr. Booth, better known as Timba, passed away April 17, 2017 at the age of 51. Timba had a profound impact on many lives throughout his life. His greatest loves were his family, his music and the outdoors. He was a loving father, husband, son and friend and will be loved and missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Amie Booth; son, Layne Booth; parents, Burton and Wilsye Booth; and brother, Mark Booth.

Ellis Funeral Home in Nashville is in charge of arrangements, 615-255-5412.