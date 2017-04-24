Minnie Mae Corley

Mrs. Corley, age 88, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Johnson and Cora Lea Johnson; husband and father to her children, David Hampton; husband, Billy Corley; children, Hazel Marie Hampton, Frank Robert Hampton, Floyd Leslie Hampton; stepson, Terry Corley; stepdaughter, JoAnn Corley; brother, James Johnson; sisters, Altie Jewell, Gracie Hodge, Agnes DLMatter.

She is survived by her sons, Billy (JoAry) Hampton, John (Dina) Hampton, Harry Hampton; daughters, Judy (Ronnie) Wrye, Darlene (Eric) Warren; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Bilbrey; stepson, James Corley; stepdaughter, Billie Louise (Billy) Sisco; 10 step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; and 14 step-great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Corley was a member of the Baptist faith, a former employee of Lux Clock and a homemaker.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.