Obituary

Minnie Mae Corley

Staff Reports • Apr 24, 2017 at 4:11 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Corley was held Monday, April 24 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Tuesday, April 25 from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Brother Dennis Wood will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Mrs. Corley, age 88, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Johnson and Cora Lea Johnson; husband and father to her children, David Hampton; husband, Billy Corley; children, Hazel Marie Hampton, Frank Robert Hampton, Floyd Leslie Hampton; stepson, Terry Corley; stepdaughter, JoAnn Corley; brother, James Johnson; sisters, Altie Jewell, Gracie Hodge, Agnes DLMatter.

She is survived by her sons, Billy (JoAry) Hampton, John (Dina) Hampton, Harry Hampton; daughters, Judy (Ronnie) Wrye, Darlene (Eric) Warren; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Bilbrey; stepson, James Corley; stepdaughter, Billie Louise (Billy) Sisco; 10 step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren; and 14 step-great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Corley was a member of the Baptist faith, a former employee of Lux Clock and a homemaker.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.