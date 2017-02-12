logo

Obituary

Linda Gale Bonner

Staff Reports • Feb 12, 2017 at 3:32 PM

The family of Ms. Bonner received friends Sunday from 4-8 p.m. and will receive friends Monday from 2-8 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Ron Hoffman, Roger McKinney, Joshua Garrett, Richard Brewington, Chris Bonner and Jerry Smith. 

Linda Bonner, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 11, 2017 at age 74. 

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Quality Care and Dr. Roger McKinney.

Ms. Bonner is survived by her children, Jackie (Mark) Carpenter, Jeff Bonner, Michael (Duwana) Bonner, Connie (Mike) Juckett, Lisa Garrett; father of her children, Jackie Bonner; sister, Kathy (Jerry) Smith; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. 

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kathrine Williams and James Henry Brewington; brothers, Don Brewington, Jerry Brewington; sister, Cindy Brewington; son-in-law, Roy Garrett; and grandmother, Carrie Cunningham.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.