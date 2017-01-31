logo

Obituary

Ethel Lee Tittle Cassitty

Staff Reports • Today at 3:09 PM

Funeral services for Ms. Cassitty will be Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Charlie Lawson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow at Hillview Cemetery in Alexandria.

Ms. Cassitty, age 88, of Alexandria, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, 2017, at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

She was born April 4, 1928, daughter of the late John Adam Tittle and Lizzie Jennings Tittle and was preceded in death by a grandson, Tracey Cassitty; brothers, Jack, Henry, Mack and John Tittle Jr.; and sisters, Betty Linear and Rosie Murphy.

Ethel is survived by her sons, Larry Ricky Cassitty, Bobby Cassitty, both of Alexandria; grandson, Jonathon Rockford Cassitty; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Kristen Cassitty; a great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Ada Ruth Tittle, of Portland, Charlene Rogers, of Lebanon; nieces; and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.