Obituary

Bobbie Jean Carver

Staff Reports • Today at 3:10 PM

The family of Mrs. Carver will be receiving friends Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Baine, Gordon Vinson, Joseph Caldwell Jr., Joseph Caldwell Sr., William Rowe and Tim Gannon.

Bobbie J. Carver, age 71, passed away Jan. 28, 2017.      

Mrs. Carver is survived by her husband, Georgie Carver; children, Cindy Gannon, Sherry (Jimmy) Baine, Patricia (Joe) Caldwell,  Georgie R. Carver Jr., David (Peggy) Carver; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Billie R. (Jack) Sircy, Peggy (Charlie) Kramer, Kenny Thackston and Joann Gill.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Fannie Mae Thackston; sister, Brenda Crawford; grandson, Logan B. Carver; and great-grandson, Conner Hoffman.  Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.