Bobbie Jean Carver

The family of Mrs. Carver will be receiving friends Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dale Baine, Gordon Vinson, Joseph Caldwell Jr., Joseph Caldwell Sr., William Rowe and Tim Gannon.