Obituary

Linda Ann Collier House

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 1:10 PM

Visitation for Ms. House will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Steve Delashmit will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Ms. House, age 74, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in the Quality Health Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James E. Collier and Bernice Gray Bandy; and stepfather, Bill Bandy.

She is survived by her son, Jason Bradley (Abi) House; grandchildren, Cayln House, Cadence House; numerous cousins; and other loving family members.

Ms. House was an executive director with Texas Boot and a former employee with SunTrust Bank.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.