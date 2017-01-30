Ethan Baker Alvis

Mr. Alvis, 20, of Gordonsville, passed away Jan. 28, 2017 at his home.

He was born Feb. 19, 1996 in Wilson County to Mike Alvis and Anita Gibbs Higgans.

Survivors include his parents, Anita (Robert) Higgans, of Alexandria, and Mike (Karen) Alvis, of Brush Creek; brothers, Braiden (Brandy) Alvis, Jordan (Amy) Alvis; sister, Luci Alvis; stepbrothers, Ryan Higgans, Matthew Angel; nephews, Jase Alvis, Coen Pipes, Spencer Pipes; grandmothers, Ruby Gibbs, Faye (Doyle) Hendrix; uncles, Mark Alvis, Tommy Gibbs; and aunts, Sandra Fowler, Lisa (Clark) Oakley and Vicky Alvis.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Danny Alvis and Freeland Gibbs.

Anderson Funeral Home at 302 W. Main St. in Alexandria is in charge of arrangements, 615-529-2173.