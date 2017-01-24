logo

Obituary

Nell Davis

Staff Reports • Jan 24, 2017 at 1:46 PM

Visitation for Mrs. Davis will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 from 3-6 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Dr. Kevin Owen and Dr. Jon Akin will officiate the services. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Alsup, Jimmy McDowell and Dr. Larry Locke.

Mrs. Davis, age 92, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in The Pavilion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew Brewington and Mollie Whitehead

Brewington; husband, Perry Davis; son, Jimmy Turner Davis; one brother and two sisters.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Russell) Witt; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Brown Davis; grandchildren, Tracy Witt (Bill) Grana, of Nashville, Elizabeth Witt (Chris) Walters, of California, Dr. Richard Ricky Perry Davis, of Florida, Lori Beth Davis, of Lebanon; and great-grandchildren, Will Grana, Witt Grana, and Mathis Walters.

A special thank you goes to Dr. Bill Robertson and the staff of The Pavilion.

Mrs. Davis was a member of Fairview Church and a retired employee of the Lebanon Garment Factory.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.