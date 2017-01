Stephanie Bryant, born Aug. 12, 1976, passed away Jan. 22, 2017 at age 40.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by her husband, John Bryant Jr.; children, Brittney Lynn Russell, MacKenzie Lynn Russell; parents, Ray and Joyce Martin; brother, Matt Martin; and grandmother, Ruth Givens.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Charles Rogers; and grandparents, Neal and Sadie Martin.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.