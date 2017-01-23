logo

Obituary

Robert Clark Kellow

Staff Reports • Jan 23, 2017 at 1:28 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Kellow will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until services at 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Brother Gordon Lee will officiate. Interment will follow in the Conatser Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hillary Kellow, Bob Kellow, Champ Kellow, Richard Hayes, Kenny Dillon and Jon Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Smith, Jerry Linder and Shawn Belcher. 

Mr. Kellow, age 65, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at his residence. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Olean Kellow; brothers, Joe and Tommy Kellow; and sisters, Dean Westmoreland, Susie Carter and Dazel Graves. 

Mr. Kellow is survived by his wife of 12 years, Nakia Kellow; son, Shawn Belcher; daughter, Mackenzie Willis; brothers, Bob Kellow, Champ (Tina) Kellow, Hillary (Donna) Kellow, Bedford (Brenda) Kellow; sisters, Rosa Kellow, Edna Baines, Rhoda Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family members. 

He was a member of the Church of God and a contractor for more than 40 years.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.