Deborah Blackburn

The Lord called Deborah, age 67, home Jan. 21, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Vaught and Joe Fitts; her brother, Joey Fitts; and Wayne Blackburn, her beloved husband of 47 ½ years.

She is survived by her children, Tim Blackburn, Tena Blackburn, Darren (Christian Mickelsen) Reeder, Rodney (Cindy) Reeder, Samantha Blackburn; her brother, Mark (Donna) Cunningham; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.

Deborah was an active member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church for 18 years. She was a retired hairdresser with Hair Creations. Deborah was also actively involved with many groups in the community. She had great passion for family, friends and church and enjoyed lots of hobbies. Deborah gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Poplar Hill Baptist Church at 1921 Scotty Parker Road, Gallatin, TN 37066.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.