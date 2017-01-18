Mary Frances Flory

Ms. Flory, age 83, passed away Jan. 15, 2017.

Ms. Flory was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. She was a volunteer at University Medical Center and a member of the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center for many years.

She is survived by her sons, Eddie (Myrtis) Flory Sr., Robert Flory; daughter, Mary Clair (Ron) Flesch; granddaughters, Brandi (Stevie) Smith, Brooke Flory, Mary Hannah Flesch, Chloe Flesch; grandson, Chandler Flesch; sister, Patricia Leslie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Flory; parents, Robert and Mary Clair Turnage; son, Michael Flory; and grandson, Eddie Flory Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church Building Fund.