Teresa Wright Kellow

Mrs. Kellow, age 51, of Castalian Springs, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.

Born April 28, 1965 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of Betty Bucy Wright and the late Frankie Wright. She was a waitress for many years, and was a member of the Watertown Church of God. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Paulette Timbs.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Kellow; mother, Betty Bucy Wright; three daughters, Christina (Antonio) Calhoun, Gypsi (Troy) Bates, Jessica Bates; two stepchildren, Bobbie (D.J.) Jackson, Jonathan (Misty) Kellow; sister, Cathy Corley; brother, Stevie Wright; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sherry’s Run.

