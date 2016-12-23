Pietro ‘Pete’ Pino Jr.

Pietro Pino, age 82, of Mount Hope, W.V., passed away Dec. 22, 2016.

Mr. Pino served in the United States Army. He was also choir director for several churches and a high school band director in Bristol.

Mr. Pino is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie; children John (Ree) Pino and Andrea (Tom) Scobie; grandchildren Tyler (Hannah) Pino, Ryan Pino and Sarah Grace Scobie; siblings Josephine Boyenski and John (Mary) Pino; sisters-in-law June Pino and Patricia Pino; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents Pietro and Santa Pino Sr. and brothers Frank and Pat.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.