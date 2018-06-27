Kidd rocks at the Lebanon Library

Children helped Kidd out by playing the ukulele, banjo and bass in his band while they led a sing-along and taught the children about the different instruments.

This year’s summer reading program is called “Libraries Rock” and features a music theme for children from birth through sixth grade, but there are categories for teens and adults, as well. Adult and youth prizes include gift cards for completing a bingo-type board reading list. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can win a pass to the Wilson County Fair, and prekindergarten children can win a pass to the Jimmy Floyd Recreation Center.

Each week, the library plays host to live entertainment for children Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Upcoming acts include the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on Thursday, magician Scott Tripp on Tuesday and more.

For a complete list of shows, visit lebanonlibrary.net or call the library at 615-444-0632.