Symphony on the Lawn sings over Lebanon

Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yanez led the 83-piece orchestra through nine songs while hundreds of residents enjoyed the music with picnics, spirits and each other’s company.

“What’s really cool about what Enrico puts into the performance is the audience interaction. He used to be in a boy band in college, and that kind of comes through. He also cares about the music and education, so he’ll talk about the pieces, as well, instead of just performing them,” said Justin Bradford, communications manager for the Nashville Symphony and a Cumberland graduate.

Before the group’s performance of “Hungarian Dance No. 5” by Johnnes Brahms, Lopez-Yanez asked the audience to follow his cue to shout, “hey,” and they complied. The orchestra also played such recognizable tunes as the “William Tell Overture” by Gioachino Rossini, “Service Medley” by Richard Hayman and the original score from “Star Wars” by John Williams.

Before the orchestra took the stage, children got the chance to try out instruments like a trombone, harp, flute and drum at the musical petting zoo. Food trucks were available, and the Quality Center for Rehabilitation teamed up with Home Instead Senior Care for the second year at Symphony on the Lawn to provide elderly concertgoers with a sturdy chair and refreshments such as wine, cheese and meats.

“It’s a fun environment for local area seniors to view this event. We’re grateful to Cumberland University for helping us out by providing the chairs and the tent. We’re looking forward to doing it year after year,” said Brent Jarreau with Quality Center.

Before the Nashville Symphony took the stage, Cumberland University presented it with a check for $10,000 as thanks for putting on the free concert and to support its future endeavors.

“We love coming to Lebanon. It’s such a good crowd of people who go all out with the tables and centerpieces and candles and flowers. They enjoy their wine and spirits, so it’s just a beautiful night. It’s a great option for people to bring their kids out to expose them to something that’s different that you can’t always easily access. It’s wonderful to be here,” said Bradford.