Night of Music spotlights school

According to school officials, the event was a resounding success, with funds raised benefiting the private school, which recently relocated on Lebanon Road.

The show featured a star-studded lineup of Dailey & Vincent, an American bluegrass and country group; Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the Statler Brothers; and Alvarado Road Show, a Texas-based duo of brothers.

Some teachers and staff at the school had the opportunity to meet the performers backstage, prior to the performance.

Tickets for the Night of Music were almost completely sold out in advance of the performance. Fewer than 50 were available in the hours leading up to the start of the show. All of those tickets were sold.

The event also had a silent auction and a meal catered by Wildberry Café & Catering. Local businesses and community members donated items for the silent auction.

School officials said they wished to thank the artists who shared their talents, the Capitol Theatre for being an inviting venue and volunteers who helped make the event a success.

In previous years, McClain Christian Academy hosted its annual musical event at The Mill in Lebanon.

