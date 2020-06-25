Stewart leads All Star sprints visit to Volunteer Speedway

BULLS GAP — Get ready for rooster tails and slide jobs as three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart leads the field of lightning fast sprint car drivers coming to Volunteer Speedway this weekend.

Food City presents the Ollie’s All Star Circuit of Champions Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals, a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday at the 4/10-mile dirt track.

It is the only appearance by the All Star Circuit of Champions in Tennessee for 2020.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m. each day. Hot laps start at 7 p.m. followed by racing. Saturday’s slate also includes the Sportsman Late Model, Open Wheel Modified and Classic divisions.

Sunday’s schedule includes Crate Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive features.

Stewart, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020, is looking for his first win of the season on the All Star Circuit of Champions. However, Stewart is no stranger to sprint car success going back to his days running USAC and winning 10 races in 2019.

He was the first driver ever to win the prestigious Triple Crown with championships in sprints, midgets and silver crown cars in the same season (1995).

The Columbus, Indiana, driver is the most versatile racer of his generation, having recorded victories in all three of NASCAR’s major series as well as dirt late models, asphalt late models and the 1997 IndyCar championship. Stewart won the last major sprint car race in East Tennessee at Sweetwater’s I-75 Raceway in April 2019. He currently ranks seventh in the ASCS national point standings.

Texas driver Aaron Reutzel leads the ASCS series points and scored three wins over the first 10 races. He held a 40-point lead over California racer Cory Eliason heading into the week.

Another strong contender is Nashville driver Paul McMahan, who has 45 major sprint car wins — including 27 on the World of Outlaws circuit.

Dominic Scelzi is right outside the top 10 in points. The young California driver is making his name on the dirt tracks instead of the drag strip. His father, Gary, is a four-time NHRA drag racing champion with three Top Fuel titles and one in Funny Cars.

CONCRETE JUNGLE

The local racing weekend takes the green flag Friday with a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program at Kingsport Speedway.

It is highlighted by twin 35-lap features for the Late Model Stock division. There are also races for the Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street divisions.

Action starts with practice and qualifying, followed by racing with the first feature scheduled for 8 p.m.