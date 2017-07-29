Local racer having a blast in more ways than one

“I started racing when I was 14 and I’ve been at it ever since,” says Sevier, owner of Stumpblaster tree removal and land clearing.

“I race strictly for fun. It’s what I enjoy.”

In addition to operating his Stumpblaster business, Sevier works as a welder at Elite Welding. His welding skills come in handy as he builds and maintains his race cars out of the Lebanon shop.

“It keeps me busy, especially on weekends,” says the 26-year-old Lebanon High graduate. “But I’m doing something I enjoy, so it’s really not work.”

Sevier became interested in racing at an early age when he and his family went to an area track to watch his uncle Larry Baines in action.

“It looked like it was fun and exciting so I decided to give it a try,” he says. “I built a car and started racing with the help of a buddy.”

Sevier raced at Hilltop Raceway in Watertown, Riverview Raceway in Carthage and Tennessee Motor Speedway in Baxter, all of which eventually closed. The Watertown and Baxter dirt tracks have been demolished, but owners of the paved Riverview track hold out hope of eventually racing again.

More recently Sevier has competed at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway and Highland Rim Speedway in Ridgetop, running in the Pure Stock division at both tracks.

He says his Fairgrounds season “hasn’t been too good,” but is having better luck at Highland Rim.

Sevier has set modest goals for the season. He isn’t chasing championships, just good finishes.

“If I can finish every race I start, I feel like I’m doing pretty good,” he says. “I don’t worry about (championship) points. I don’t even know where am in the standings right now.”

At some point Sevier would like to move up to the more challenging Late Model division, but for the time being he is content with where he is.

“I’m competitive on this level and I enjoy it,” he says. “I’m in no hurry to move up. If the opportunity comes along, I’ll consider it.”

Wright, who says wife Ashley “totally supports” his racing, realizes there are risks involved in the sport. But he doesn’t dwell on them.

“I don’t think about it,” he says. “If you start thinking about the risks you can’t race. I feel safe when I’m on the track.”

+++

Driver sidelined: Hartsville racer Garrett Dies is sidelined for the season with a broken leg suffered in a 4-wheeler accident.

Dies, a rising sophomore at Trousdale County High and one of the area’s promising young racers, had hoped to challenge for the Late Model championship this year at Highland Rim Speedway.

Garrett’s father Roy said there is a chance he might run a race or two toward the end of the season, but more likely will sit out the year and start fresh next season.

+++

Local leader: Lebanon racer Hunter Wright leads the Legends championship standings at Highland Rim as he chases his first title. Complete standings, along with the season schedule, special events and other information is posted on the Highland Rim Speedway website.