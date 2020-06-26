More than 100 tested for COVID-19 at Lynn View event

KINGSPORT — A good mix of ages and a steady stream of folks went through the line at a free COVID-19 testing event Thursday morning.

The three-hour event was held at the Lynn View Community Center and, according to Mark Moody, the emergency response coordinator for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, 114 people were tested for the coronavirus.

Those who came will learn the results of the test in three to five days.

The event was hosted by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and Ballad Health’s Department of Population Health and was the fourth such event held by the health department this year.

“We wanted to be able to take remote testing into communities where people are, to make it easier for them to access the testing,” said Paula Masters, vice president of health programs for Ballad Health. “Today’s event was very well received. There’s been a steady line of folks coming through, and they’ve been extremely positive about us coming out to the neighborhood.”

Here’s what a few Kingsport residents had to say about the test and their reasons for coming to the event. All three people were tested for the first time on Thursday and none of them were nervous about the procedure.

Tonya Vansickle said, “I just don’t feel good today. I’m coughing a lot more than I usually do. I am a smoker, but today is not a good day for me. When I found out (about the event), I just came on down.”

“My mother is old, she has breathing problems and I have a grandchild, so everybody has to be safe. If I’ve got it, then I need to inform everybody else. We just don’t need to keep spreading this.”

Mike Nosal said he’s 76 years old and came simply because he needs to be tested.

“I just recently had some dental work done and thought it would be a good thing to do,” Nosal said. “I’m of that age group, I’ve got some grandkids, and I just want to be sure everything is good.”

Lisa Whittemore made it to Lynn View late in the morning after her husband — a pastor at a local church — went through the line earlier in the day, then called her up.

“We just want to make sure everything’s safe,” Whittemore said. “I’m not nervous about it. It’s just a precaution and I think it’s great that they have the testing.”