PETWORKS making temporary changes at shelter

KINGSPORT — To best serve the community and the animals that depend on us, PETWORKS Animal Services is enacting several temporary measures in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The safety and health of our animals, employees, and visitors is our focus, and we appreciate the heartfelt support we have received from the community.

Please see below for updates on hours and policies during this time. We will continue to update the community as needed.

• The shelter at 2141 Idle Hour Road remains open all days except Sunday and Wednesday, with adjusted hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Appointments are requested for pet adoptions, fosters and drop-offs. Call (423) 247-1671 or visit petworkstn.com for more information.

• In order to preserve space for incoming animals and lost pets, we temporarily will not be accepting surrendered pets unless the owner has passed away or is in an emergency situation.

• To help care for our animals, we are in desperate need of fosters. To apply, call (423) 247-1672.

• With the aid of local retailers, we continue to offer supplies to pet owners who need assistance during this difficult time.

• To keep our employees, volunteers, and visitors safe, we have implemented increased sanitation procedures. Please postpone your visit to the shelter if you think you may be sick or have recently traveled.

• We continue to accept online donations on the PETWORKS webpage (petworkstn.com). Because we are a tax-free, nonprofit organization, all donations help animals receive essential care and find their forever homes.

The PETWORKS team thanks you from the bottom of our heart for your continued support as we navigate this tough situation together. We are making adjustments to keep everyone involved in our lifesaving work as safe as possible, while still caring for the animals that depend on us for shelter.