Development planned for former Reba estate

Wilson County planning director Tom Brashear said the submitted final subdivision plat includes 15 lots on about 17 acres of the 83-acre lakefront property on Cherokee Dock Road, formerly known as Starstruck Farm.

The property, just south of the Cumberland River off State Route 109, has 1,500 feet of frontage on Old Hickory Lake, and a 12,816-square-foot home on the property includes seven bedrooms, five full baths, two partial baths and several other amenities, according to Laura Baugh with Worth Properties.

A deed filed last month in the Wilson County register of deeds’ office lists Paul H. Burch as the new property owner.

Brashear said the lot sizes in the proposed subdivision range between 0.89 and 1.82 acres.

“Each of these lots has road frontage and adequate lot width and size via existing state and county road frontages, meaning no new public road infrastructure is presently proposed,” Brashear said.

Plans for the development, dubbed Cherokee Meadows, do not include any additional access to State Route 109 at the planning department’s request.

“They did agree to access several of the lots via Cherokee Boat Dock Road rather than establish new driveway cuts on Highway 109,” said Brashear, who said there is one exception that will exist because of an existing driveway on State Route 109 just north of the lot.

Other lots with frontage on State Route 109 will access the roadway through Cherokee Boat Dock Road.

“We are not aware of the intent for the remaining portions of the larger property holdings by the current owner(s) at this time,” Brashear said.

The final plat plans will go before the Wilson County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.