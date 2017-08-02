Green bows return to support Sherry’s Run

Maybe that is why a lime green bow is the perfect representation for Sherry’s Run, a local faith-based nonprofit that serves the needs of cancer patients and their families in Wilson County. Like its infamous green bows, Sherry’s Run brightens up the darkness that cancer brings by providing hope for hundreds of families in local communities.

Anyone can be a part of brightening just about anywhere by buying a green bow and displaying it on your house, car, mailbox, etc. Green bows are on sale for $10 each.

Buy green bows when registering for the 14th annual Sherry’s Run either at sherrysrun.org or by paper registration form. Bows can also be bought by mailing a “Paint the Town Green” bow order form available at sherrysrun.org.

Bows may also be ordered by contacting the Sherry’s Run office at 615-925-2592 or info@sherrysrun.org. Green bows may be picked up Aug. 8 from 4-6 p.m. or Sept. 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Drive in Lebanon.

Those with bows can also “Show Us Your Green” on social media and win. Simply take a photo of a green bow wherever it’s displayed. Then, share the photo on the Sherry’s Run Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and be entered in a drawing to win free Sherry’s Run merchandise.

A spirit night will be held Aug. 22 from 4-6 p.m. at Sweet CeCe’s on West Main Street in Lebanon.

Bows may also be picked up at the event site Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. or Sept. 9 from 6:30-8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

All of the proceeds from the sale of green bows stay in Wilson County and surrounding communities to help neighbors fight cancer.

The 14th annual Sherry’s Run is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Registration is open at sherrysrun.org.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.