Warmath shares Freedom House mission, testimonials

Freedom House is a life recovery program and home for men and women, also with a small program for families with children. The program can hold about 60 people spread out among three properties in Lebanon.

Freedom House also works with drug courts throughout Middle Tennessee to help with job placement and transportation to get clients to and from work.

Warmath said he was inspired to start the ministry in 2015 after a series of events in his life.

“I probably had a 20-year career — that’s what I call it — in alcohol and drug abuse,” Warmath said. “I’d been all over the country. I’d been homeless in many different states, slept under many different bridges, cars, many different streets … I couldn’t understand why I could not stop doing the things that I wanted to stop doing. I had no power.”

Warmath said finding religion proved to be the one way he overcame his previous struggles. He also said he is thankful for the perspective he has now thanks to his personal history.

“All that behind me looked like a tornado, but it actually equipped me to do what I do today,” he said. “I can help people in a relatable way when they’re in those places today. I always had a passion to do that.”

Warmath also introduced Donna and Daniel Kirby, two people who went through the Freedom House program and now continue to work with the organization.

“I spent a long time in addiction; many, many years,” Donna Kirby said. “Freedom House had a faith in us that we no longer had in ourselves. They became a family to support us. They held us together. We knew somebody was there to show us which direction we needed to go in.”

Warmath said the core of Freedom House is helping people in bad situations build the right relationships.

“All we’re trying to do, essentially, is create an environment by which a man or woman can begin to develop a relationship with God and with other people,” Warmath said.

Freedom House is always in need of cleaning supplies and toiletries, Warmath said. The organization also encourages volunteering and donations from community members.

“We invite you to come take a tour and get a look at what you’re donating to, not just listening to the a man speak,” Warmath said.

Warmath is also the lead pastor of The Redeemed Church. He graduated from Lebanon High School and played baseball for one year at Cumberland University. He is married with six children.

For more information about Freedom House Ministry, visit freedomhouseministrytn.com, email sonnywarmath@gmail.com or call 615-707-0305.